Gov. Healey swears in one of the most diverse cabinets in Massachusetts history

BOSTON -- After an inaugural celebration, the hard work begins at the Statehouse. Gov. Healey and Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll's first order of business on their first full day in office was swearing in their cabinet secretaries.

"I think Massachusetts is really going to love this team," said Governor Maura Healey (D-Mass).

Women are leading much of the Executive Office.

"We just had our first incredibly productive first cabinet meeting, giving us a chance to get to know each other," said Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll (D-Mass).

Healey added, "excited, of course, excited there are some firsts in this cabinet."

One first is incoming Economic Development Secretary Yvonne Hao. The Chinese American investment executive is the first woman and first person of color appointed to the role that shapes how business is done in Massachusetts.

"It's very encouraging to see a diverse cabinet," said Karen Chen of the Chinese Progressive Association of Boston. She believes it's long overdue to see someone who looks like her now with a seat at the table.

"It also inspires people in the community that Asians aren't just going to be quiet. We're actually advocates," Chen told WBZ-TV.

"We want to have a team that reflects the diversity of our Commonwealth, diversity in so many different ways," Healey said.

Healey also swore in a Black Education Secretary: Dr. Patrick Tutwiler. The former Lynn Schools superintendent advocated for a more diverse teaching staff.

These life experiences, the governor said, will help shape more equitable policies.

"I know from my previous experience of how important it is to have that diversity of experience and perspectives. The Commonwealth will be better for that," Healey said.