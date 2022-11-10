Governor-elect Healey begins Beacon Hill transition with message of inclusion

BOSTON - In her first live interview as Massachusetts governor-elect Wednesday night, Maura Healey reflected on her historic win and the power of representation.

"We're going to be a better state, we'll be a better country when more voices are at the table, especially voices that have not been heard historically," Healey said.

After she hit the ground running, meeting with Governor Baker to discuss the transition, that "representation" was on display, as Healey visited a mentorship program in Lynn.

"Our girls are the new and next generation of leaders. There's a lot to tackle, and they can do it, and we're proud of them and proud of her," said Girls, Inc. Executive Director Deb Ansourlian.

Healey had a message on election night, for every little girl and every young LGBTQ person listening: They can be whatever and whoever they want.

That inclusion and acceptance is a moment many in Massachusetts won't forget. Cai Tessier identifies as non-binary and a lesbian in their community. Healey's validation makes individuals like them feel excited, optimistic, and hopeful.

"They can be whoever they want to be, who they truly are without feeling not included or like everyone else. Everyone can come out of their shell and be comfortable with who they are because we have this amazing representative here," the Middleboro teen said.

Including Governor Healey and Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll, five of the six statewide elected offices will be held by women.