Man allegedly brought gun to Revere construction site, said 'this is my range'

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

REVERE - The man who allegedly showed up at his old job armed with a shotgun appeared in court Thursday.

Prosecutors said 41-year-old Matthew White, a plumber, became enraged when he was "thrown off the job" because he left his work area in an unsafe manner.

Two days later, he allegedly returned to the Amazon construction site on Squire Road in Revere armed with the shotgun.

Prosecutors said someone confronted White in the parking lot as he was loading and unloading the gun, and asked him if he was heading to the range later. "The defendant replied to this witness, 'this is my range,'" the prosecutor said. 

White allegedly then explained the purpose for each of the rounds he was loading into the shotgun. "One round for spray, the second round a slug to put them down, and then the third round a spray just in case," the prosecutor said.

Nobody was hurt. Police were called to the jobsite and arrested White. 

White faces several charges including assault with a dangerous weapon, threat to commit a crime, and possessing a firearm without a license. He pleaded not guilty.  

