Matthew Tidman, corrections officer beaten on the job, released from hospital

BOSTON -- A corrections officer who was beaten while on the job has been released from the hospital.

Matthew Tidman was on life support after an inmate at MCI-Shirley allegedly came from behind and hit him in the head with a metal pole from a piece of exercise equipment on August 31.

Tidman left Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital on Friday, nearly two months after the incident.

"He has this will and drive within him and he knows how to get things done, push himself to the limit and he's currently doing it," Tidman's brother Nick told WBZ-TV on October 14.

Roy Booth, a 40-year-old convicted murderer, was charged with armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery causing serious bodily injury and mayhem.

"Mr. Booth had made statements previous to this incident that he was looking for a way to get back to Virginia, that one of the ways he could get back to Virginia is if he hurts someone," a prosecutor said at Booth's arraignment.

He is being held without bail, even though he is already serving a life sentence.