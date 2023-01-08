Emotional Matthew Slater, Devin McCourty mum on future after Patriots' loss to Bills

BOSTON -- It's always an emotional scene for players when their season comes to an end. That end comes quick, and in most cases, it's always too early.

The season came to an end for the New England Patriots on Sunday, by way of a 35-23 loss to the Bills in Buffalo. New England didn't get any help from the Jets or the Browns (always a risky proposition), and couldn't back into the playoffs at 8-9. It ends a disappointing campaign for the Patriots, and it may have been the end of two remarkable careers in New England.

Veterans Matthew Slater, 37, and Devin McCourty, 35, now have a decision to make. Was Sunday it, or will they keep going as professional football players? Neither wanted to commit to anything in the immediate aftermath of Sunday's loss, but both sounded and reacted like players who had just played their final game.

Slater was in tears as the final seconds ticked off the clock after the game and again at the podium as he answered questions about his future. McCourty took a few extra moments to soak it all in on the field after the game.

As the captain of New England's special teams, Slater took Sunday's loss personally. Giving up a pair of kickoff returns to Buffalo essentially doomed the Patriots in Week 18, and Slater took responsibility as the leader of that group.

"We didn't give the team a chance to win today and that's very disappointing," said Slater. "I know we're all disappointed with the way it ended. But I felt we built a lot of character this year. A great young core of players in that locker room that will be good for this franchise for a long time. We – I always say we – will build off that."

Whether he is part of that "We" remains to be seen. Slater has been one of the best special teamers in the NFL for the last 15 years, and an irreplaceable voice inside the New England locker room.

He said just how grateful he was for the Patriots giving him a shot, drafting him out of UCLA in the fifth round back in 2008. He always wanted to follow in the footsteps of his father, Hall of Fame offensive lineman Jackie Slater, and the Patriots gave him that chance.

"They gave a kid an opportunity that not a lot of people would have given an opportunity to. I'll always be indebted to them for that," said Slater. "Grateful for the experience for myself and my family and I can't thank them enough. This has been the experience of a lifetime. ... For me, at heart, just a kid following in his dad's footsteps. That has been the most special thing to me; to do what the most special person in my life did as a young person."

Slater delivered his emotional postgame thoughts with McCourty just off to his left. He said that no one that he has shared the field with has impacted his life as much as the longtime Patriots safety.

McCourty echoed that sentiment, while discussing his own career.

"You can't play this game forever. It's a big unknown with all that we decide or what other people decide," he said. "I just always think of being in these moments. You don't want to walk away and miss what people meant to you in your life. Matt has been phenomenal to me."

If Sunday was McCourty's final game, he went out with a pretty solid effort. He picked off Josh Allen ahead of halftime to keep the score 14-14 -- the 35th interception of his career. He also picked up a fumble recovery in the second half, giving him 44 career takeaways, tied for the second-most in franchise history.

McCourty has been as professional as they come over the last 13 years. He said Sunday that as a rookie, veteran Leigh Bodden taught him the importance of earning the respect of both his teammates and opponents.

"I based my career on that. Guys understanding me playing the game the right way, trying to be a team player, trying to be a guy who could play anywhere on the field at any snap," he explained. "Many guys look at me as a mentor. You heard Slate, and what he has meant to me – not just as a teammate but someone to mold my life to – just looking and always knowing he is there, we'll have to FaceTime and keep in touch."

Hopefully David Andrews will be part of those future FaceTimes. The fellow New England captain broke down in tears when asked about the possibility of both Slater and McCourty calling it a career this offseason.

"They meant a lot," Andrews said before breaking down and walking off the podium.

Both players are in the conversation for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. While they may come up short on that front, they will both have a red jacket and a spot in the Patriots Hall of Fame in the future.

And if Slater does walk away from his incredible career, he won't be leaving New England.

"I think we're here for good now. All four of my kids were born here. Oldest two are in school. This is home for us now," he said.

Players like Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater don't come around often. From what they bring to the field to their leading voices in the locker room. But as McCourty said, NFL careers can't go on forever.

However, both would be fine additions to the New England coaching staff whenever they do decide to hang up their cleats.