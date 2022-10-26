Matthew Slater calls Mike Pennel's hit on David Andrews an "extremely dirty play"

Why is Bill Belichick playing both Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe?

BOSTON -- Mike Pennel's blindside block on David Andrews resulted in a 15-yard penalty and an ejection for the Bears' defensive lineman. But it also landed Andrews in concussion protocol.

That's according to PFF's Doug Kyed:

Source: Not that there was much doubt, but #Patriots C David Andrews is in concussion protocol after taking an illegal blindside block that got Bears DT Mike Pennel ejected from last night's game.



New England has a short week before their Week 8 matchup with the Jets. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) October 25, 2022

A team captain, Andrews had played 100 percent of the Patriots' offensive snaps, before missing New England's final eight offensive snaps on Monday night.

The hit came after Bailey Zappe threw an interception, with Pennel hitting Andrews from the blindside and sending him crashing to the turf.

Here's the hit that knocked David Andrews out of last night's game.



Mike Pennel was penalized and ejected. Andrews was evaluated for a head injury. Puts his availability for Sunday in question with a short week. pic.twitter.com/NgxHAOHhWl — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) October 25, 2022

After the game, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus did not condone the hit.

"I saw it. Yeah. Totally in the wrong," Eberflus said. "He should not do that. And I told him right afterward. And that's not what we teach. We don't teach that. It's not good football."

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater said Tuesday on WEEI that Pennel's hit was dirty.

"I think that was an extremely dirty play [Monday] night," Slater said. "And my concern is with the health and well-being of David. You know, I just hate to see any teammate down on the field like that and having to go through that type of situation."

Slater said he hopes the NFL does "handle the situation the right way."

"There's really no place in our game for hits like that or plays like that," Slater said.

Andrews' concussion puts his playing status in serious doubt this week, as the Patriots are set to play the Jets on Sunday in New Jersey. The team will practice for the first time of the week on Wednesday.