Matthew Perry's family releases statement thanking fans following star's death

Matthew Perry, best known for his role as Chandler Bing on the hit sitcom "Friends," died on Saturday at the age of 54. In a statement following the actor's death, his parents thanked his fans for their support.

"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother," Perry's family said in a statement to People. "Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love."

Perry was found unresponsive in his hot tub at his Pacific Palisades home and police responded to a 911 call for a water rescue. The cause of death remains unknown but an autopsy was performed and the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office says it is awaiting toxicology results.

After news of his death broke, photos emerged of Perry's dad, mom and stepfather arriving at his home.

His mother, Suzanne Marie Morrison, and father, John Bennett Perry, divorced when he was a child. His father was an actor, appearing in films like "Independence Day" and "George of the Jungle." Perry starred alongside his dad in "Fools Rush In," a 1997 comedy also starring Salma Hayek.

His mom was a journalist who also worked as the press secretary to former Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau. Perry grew up friends with his son, current Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Perry's mother is married to Keith Morrison, a correspondent for "Dateline," the true crime series on NBC.

Matthew Perry's stepfather, Keith Morrison, crosses the police tape down the street from Perry's house in Pacific Palisades, Oct. 28, 2023. Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

In a 2017 interview, Perry said he beat up Trudeau, who was three years younger than him, in school. "I think he was excelling in a sport that we weren't, so it was pure jealousy," Perry said on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" "I think he was the only kid in school that we could beat up ... I'm not bragging about this. This is terrible. I was a stupid kid. I didn't want to beat him up."

Trudeau remembered Perry in a post on X on Saturday, writing: "Matthew Perry's passing is shocking and saddening. I'll never forget the schoolyard games we used to play, and I know people around the world are never going to forget the joy he brought them. Thanks for all the laughs, Matthew. You were loved – and you will be missed."

People stand in line to pay tribute to actor Matthew Perry outside the apartment building which was used as the exterior shot in the TV show "Friends" in New York on Oct. 29, 2023. ADAM GRAY/AFP via Getty Images

Perry and his five "Friends" co-stars amassed a huge following during the show's 10-season run between 1994 and 2004.

Perry played the sarcastic and cynical Chandler Bing, best friend of Ross Gellar, played by David Schwimmer. In the seventh season of the show, Chandler marries Ross' sister, Monica, played by Courtney Cox.

The sitcom was one of the most-viewed TV shows of all time, with an estimated 51.1 million viewers tuning into the series finale.

The show followed a group of six friends, most of whom lived in the same New York City apartment building, just across the hall from each other. Following Perry's death, fans flocked to the West Village building used for the exterior shots in the show, placing flowers and signs for the beloved star.