Watch CBS News
Local News

Accused drunk driver asked 'What did I hit?' after slamming into Salem home

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Accused drunk driver asked 'What did I hit?' after slamming into Salem home
Accused drunk driver asked 'What did I hit?' after slamming into Salem home 00:18

SALEM – Police said an allegedly drunk driver asked "What did I hit?" after slamming into a Salem home early Monday morning.

It happened around 12:50 a.m. on Jefferson Ave.

Salem Police said 25-year-old Matthew McCue was driving his Dodge Ram northbound when he crossed the center line and slammed into a home.

The crash caused significant damage, but no one was hurt.

When officers arrived, McCue was attempting to get himself out of the truck. Police said he had an odor of alcohol and slurred speech.

McCue is expected to be arraigned Monday in Salem District Court on charges of operating under the influence, negligent operation of a vehicle, marked lanes violation and speeding.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on June 6, 2022 / 11:01 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.