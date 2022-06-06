Accused drunk driver asked 'What did I hit?' after slamming into Salem home

SALEM – Police said an allegedly drunk driver asked "What did I hit?" after slamming into a Salem home early Monday morning.

It happened around 12:50 a.m. on Jefferson Ave.

Salem Police said 25-year-old Matthew McCue was driving his Dodge Ram northbound when he crossed the center line and slammed into a home.

The crash caused significant damage, but no one was hurt.

When officers arrived, McCue was attempting to get himself out of the truck. Police said he had an odor of alcohol and slurred speech.

McCue is expected to be arraigned Monday in Salem District Court on charges of operating under the influence, negligent operation of a vehicle, marked lanes violation and speeding.