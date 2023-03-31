Watch CBS News
Sports

Matthew Judon tells Asante Samuel to "hush up" for criticizing Bill Belichick

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Robert Kraft launches 'Stand up to Jewish Hate' blue square campaign
Robert Kraft launches 'Stand up to Jewish Hate' blue square campaign 04:11

BOSTON -- Matthew Judon spends most of his offseason using Twitter to try to recruit players to the Patriots. He doesn't take too kindly to people who work against that goal.

So, when the Patriots' pass rusher saw Asante Samuel imploring Lamar Jackson to not play for Bill Belichick, Judon had a not-too-subtle message for the retired cornerback: "Hush up."

Judon does have knowledge of how things are under Belichick these days, having joined the team in 2021. Samuel's last year in New England was 2007, so perhaps things have changed a bit over the past decade and a half.

Bill Belichick and Matthew Judon
Bill Belichick and Matthew Judon Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

And just so the story didn't get twisted into Judon pushing Mac Jones out of town in order to recruit Jackson, Judon responded to someone who was accusing him of doing exactly that.

"Nah but [Samuel] ain't gotta do all that," Judon replied.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on March 31, 2023 / 9:52 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.