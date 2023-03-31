Matthew Judon tells Asante Samuel to "hush up" for criticizing Bill Belichick

BOSTON -- Matthew Judon spends most of his offseason using Twitter to try to recruit players to the Patriots. He doesn't take too kindly to people who work against that goal.

So, when the Patriots' pass rusher saw Asante Samuel imploring Lamar Jackson to not play for Bill Belichick, Judon had a not-too-subtle message for the retired cornerback: "Hush up."

Hush up. It’s different over here https://t.co/6Tos4TxwqY — Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) March 30, 2023

Judon does have knowledge of how things are under Belichick these days, having joined the team in 2021. Samuel's last year in New England was 2007, so perhaps things have changed a bit over the past decade and a half.

Bill Belichick and Matthew Judon Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

And just so the story didn't get twisted into Judon pushing Mac Jones out of town in order to recruit Jackson, Judon responded to someone who was accusing him of doing exactly that.

Nah but he ain’t gotta do all that — Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) March 30, 2023

"Nah but [Samuel] ain't gotta do all that," Judon replied.