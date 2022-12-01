Watch CBS News
Matthew Judon restructures contract, creating some added cap space for Patriots

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

FOXBORO -- The Patriots are going to need a monster performance out of Matthew Judon on Thursday night if they want to beat the Buffalo Bills. But the NFL's sack leader has already given the team a bit of a financial boost ahead of the AFC East showdown.

The red-sleeved menace has reportedly restructured his contract with New England, creating just over $2.2 million in cape space for the Patriots the rest of the season, according to ESPN's Field Yates. 

Judon's restructure gives the Patriots a little more breathing room for the rest of the season, and could lead to another smaller contract extension for someone else. Earlier this week, the Patriots gave linebacker Jahlani Tavai a two-year, $4.4 million extension. 

Judon is currently in the second year of the four-year, $54 million deal he signed with New England last offseason. He leads the NFL with 13 heading into Thursday night's game with the Bills.

WBZ-TV gets you ready for the Patriots-Bills clash with a special Thursday night edition of Patriots GameDay on WBZ-TV at 7 p.m. After the Patriots and the Bills are done at Gillette Stadium, switch over to TV38 for full reaction and analysis on Patriots 5th Quarter!

