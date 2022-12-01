Matthew Judon restructures contract, creating some added cap space for Patriots

FOXBORO -- The Patriots are going to need a monster performance out of Matthew Judon on Thursday night if they want to beat the Buffalo Bills. But the NFL's sack leader has already given the team a bit of a financial boost ahead of the AFC East showdown.

The red-sleeved menace has reportedly restructured his contract with New England, creating just over $2.2 million in cape space for the Patriots the rest of the season, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

The Patriots restructured the contract of OLB Matthew Judon, creating $2,214,445 in 2022 salary cap space, per source. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 1, 2022

Judon's restructure gives the Patriots a little more breathing room for the rest of the season, and could lead to another smaller contract extension for someone else. Earlier this week, the Patriots gave linebacker Jahlani Tavai a two-year, $4.4 million extension.

Judon is currently in the second year of the four-year, $54 million deal he signed with New England last offseason. He leads the NFL with 13 heading into Thursday night's game with the Bills.

