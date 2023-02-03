Matthew Judon sends one far right -- really far right -- at Longest Drive Challenge

BOSTON -- Matthew Judon is a master of his craft on the football field. On the golf course though, Judon could use a little work.

Or maybe a lot of work. New England's lone Pro Bowler took part in Thursday night's Longest Drive Challenge at the NFL Pro Bowl Games, and while Judon can hit the ball a mile, his shots don't go very straight.

At least he provided viewers with one of the more humorous moments of the evening. Decked out in his usual red-sleeved look, Judon sent his last shot of the event far right.

Really, really far right, just as Judon had predicted prior to the event. But he couldn't even find the ball after he hit his final shot.

"Where'd it go?" he asked immediately after hitting the ball.

That's why Matthew Judon is in the NFL and not on the PGA Tour. And he's pretty darn good at football, racking up 15.5 sacks for the Patriots in 2022 to establish a new career high.

Judon did get to celebrate a victory with his AFC teammates too, thanks to a 320-yard drive by Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer that won it for the squad.