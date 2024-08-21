Hard Knocks shows why the Bears didn't trade for Patriots' Matthew Judon

FOXBORO -- Matthew Judon will be chasing down quarterbacks for the Atlanta Falcons this season. The Patriots had another trade partner for the Pro Bowl edge rusher in the Bears, but Tuesday night's Hard Knocks detailed why the Chicago brass ultimately ended their pursuit of Judon.

Judon was dealt to the Atlanta for a 2025 third-round pick last week, which was the compensation that Chicago was offering to send to New England as well. But there was a pretty big caveat to completing a deal: The Bears wanted Judon to sign an extension before swinging the trade.

"Our language is basically saying if the contract is not signed then he reverts back to New England," Chicago general manager Ryan Poles said to special advisor Ted Crews.

"I don't want to get the club in a position where we have a player that's here, we've given up a draft pick, and we haven't had a resolution on a contract," Poles added.

Judon wouldn't sign an extension with Chicago, so he ended up in Atlanta for a third-round pick instead. There has been no extension for Judon from the Falcons yet, so he will play the 2024 season for $6.5 million and then hit unrestricted free agency in the offseason.

Good stuck on Hard Knocks tonight re: Matthew Judon pic.twitter.com/2KygM8rARu — Ari M (@AriMeirov) August 21, 2024

The Bears still had confidence in Judon's ability to make an impact on defense, even with the 32-year-old coming off a bicep injury that limited him to four games in 2023. But having no assurance that he would remain with the team after the 2024 season led to the Bears walking away from the trade talks.

"We believe he would help us get better, just his style. We think having a bicep rather than a lower-body injury, he would still play with the same intensity and explosion as he did before," said Poles. "It does come with risk though at 32."