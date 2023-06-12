Watch CBS News
Mattapan triple-decker fire on Cummings Highway sends 5 people to hospital

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

MATTAPAN - Five people, including two firefighters, were taken to the hospital after a fire broke out in Mattapan on Sunday.

The fire started at a triple-decker on Cummings Highway just before 7 p.m. Two firefighters and three residents were brought to the hospital with minor injuries.

The Red Cross is now helping 25 people who were displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

WBZ-News Staff
First published on June 11, 2023 / 9:14 PM

