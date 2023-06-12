Mattapan triple-decker fire on Cummings Highway sends 5 people to hospital

MATTAPAN - Five people, including two firefighters, were taken to the hospital after a fire broke out in Mattapan on Sunday.

The fire started at a triple-decker on Cummings Highway just before 7 p.m. Two firefighters and three residents were brought to the hospital with minor injuries.

Heavy fire knocked down, the rear porches have collapsed. All companies are working. pic.twitter.com/bp5CIlaS3N — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 11, 2023

The Red Cross is now helping 25 people who were displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown.