Watch CBS News
Local News

Shots fired at apartment building where firefighters were responding in Boston, suspect in custody

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

MATTAPAN - A suspect is in custody after a report of shots fired at an apartment building in Mattapan on Saturday morning.

Police said just minutes after firefighters responded to a call at the apartment at 50 Fairlawn Ave., there was a report of shots fired at the building. The suspect has since barricaded themselves inside 50 Fairlawn Ave. on the second floor and everyone else inside has been evacuated.

One resident who was evacuated told WBZ TV he smelled smoke shortly after 11 a.m.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on December 30, 2023 / 1:20 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.