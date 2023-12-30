Shots fired at apartment building where firefighters were responding in Boston, suspect in custody

MATTAPAN - A suspect is in custody after a report of shots fired at an apartment building in Mattapan on Saturday morning.

Police said just minutes after firefighters responded to a call at the apartment at 50 Fairlawn Ave., there was a report of shots fired at the building. The suspect has since barricaded themselves inside 50 Fairlawn Ave. on the second floor and everyone else inside has been evacuated.

One resident who was evacuated told WBZ TV he smelled smoke shortly after 11 a.m.