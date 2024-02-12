Mattapan photographer has captured decades of iconic moments

BOSTON – Walking into Desi Roberts' photo studio in Mattapan is like walking into a time capsule. Through his camera lens, he's captured presidents, people in his community, and many local sports figures. And he's done it all with a smile on his face because he loves what he is doing.

Ever since his journey from Antigua, Desi Roberts and his camera have been an item.

"I remember when I was a little boy, all I wanted to do was take pictures. I don't know where it was going to take me but it was a burning desire and I just wanted to go get a camera," said Roberts, owner of Roberts Photo Studio

Roberts opened the studio over 50 years ago and it's through his lens that he's seen families grow.

"I have now been going for what is the sixth generation because I did their parents, I did their grandparents and I did their grandchildren. So they keep coming back," Roberts said.

The photos on the wall also tell a story, like a picture taken of President Obama in 2008.

"I sent him the picture and I asked him to autograph it for me. A couple of months later, I received a package with autograph pictures and the letter he sent back to me there," Roberts said.

Former WBZ-TV anchor Liz Walker is on the wall as well.

"She used to have a condominium at Mahogany Run in St. Thomas and for some reason every year, we both were either coming back together or going back together," Roberts said.

Roberts said the studio means a great deal to him.

"I love this spot and the people tell me that they are really happy to have me here," he said.