1 killed, 1 hurt during New Year's Day shooting in Mattapan

BOSTON – One person was killed and another injured during a shooting early New Year's Day in Mattapan.

It happened just before 6 a.m. on Blue Hill Ave.

Boston police said one man was pronounced dead at the scene. 

A second person was taken to an area hospital with injuries that were described as non-life threatening.

No arrests have been made.

First published on January 1, 2023 / 10:19 AM

