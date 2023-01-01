1 killed, 1 hurt during New Year's Day shooting in Mattapan
BOSTON – One person was killed and another injured during a shooting early New Year's Day in Mattapan.
It happened just before 6 a.m. on Blue Hill Ave.
Boston police said one man was pronounced dead at the scene.
A second person was taken to an area hospital with injuries that were described as non-life threatening.
No arrests have been made.
