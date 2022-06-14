Revolution change start time of Sunday's match vs. Minnesota United to 5pm

BOSTON -- Matt Turner will play his final game with the Revolution on Sunday before he heads overseas to start his career with Arsenal. With a potential Game 7 of the NBA Finals also on Sunday night, the Revs are kicking up the start time to Sunday's match at Gillette Stadium.

Initially scheduled to kick off at 8pm (the same time a Celtics-Warriors Game 7 would tip off), the match between the Revolution and the Minnesota United will now start at 5pm to avoid any potential conflict with the NBA Finals.

That will allow New England soccer fans to attend Turner's last game with the club, and still get home in time to watch Game 7. (Should the Celtics force a Game 7 with a win in Boston on Thursday night.)

And if you're not heading to Gillette for Sunday's farewell, then you can catch all the action on TV38, including a special "Revolution Kickoff" show, which will now air at 4:30pm.