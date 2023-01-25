Matt Patricia, Joe Judge, Nick Caley, Steve Belichick not part of Shrine Bowl coaching staff with fellow Patriots

BOSTON -- With the Patriots' coaching staff working at this year's East-West Shrine Bowl, the specific coaching roles for the collegiate all-star game has been announced.

That announcement was notable for its inclusion of Bill O'Brien, who hasn't been officially announced as the Patriots' new offensive coordinator just yet. And it was also notable for some noteworthy exclusions.

Both Matt Patricia and Joe Judge are not a part of the Patriots' coaching contingent heading to Las Vegas. Patricia was, of course, the offensive play-caller last season, while also working as the offensive line coach. Judge was the quarterbacks coach.

Also absent from the list is Nick Caley, who's been the Patriots' tight ends coach since 2017. He was passed over for the offensive play-caller job last year, despite his experience in New England, and he interviewed for the Jets' offensive coordinator position earlier this month. His contract is reportedly set to expire at the end of the league year.

The other notable absence was Steve Belichick. The de facto defensive coordinator led a much-improved defense last year alongside Jerod Mayo, but he was not named one of the coaches or supervisors for this event.

New England @Patriots WR/KR coach Troy Brown has been selected to serve as the West team head coach at this year's 98th East-West Shrine Bowl. 🏈#ForeverNE pic.twitter.com/At7C67IuMm — East-West Shrine Bowl (@ShrineBowl) January 25, 2023

As for the staff working with the college players in Vegas, Bill Belichick, Mayo and O'Brien will work in supervisory roles. Troy Brown -- the Patriots' receivers/returners coach -- will be the head coach. Ross Douglas will be the offensive coordinator and QB coach, Mike Pellegrino is the co-defensive coordinator/defensive line coach, and Brian Belichick is co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach.

Cam Achord will be special teams supervisor, while Joe Houston will be special teams coordinator. V'Angelo Bentley will be cornerbacks coach, Tyler Hughes will be tight ends coach, Keith Jones will be assistant defensive line coach along with Joe Kim, Evan Rothstein will be running backs coach, Vinnie Sunseri will be wide receives coach, and Billy Yates will be assistant offensive line coach.

The game will take place Feb. 2 at Allegiant Stadium.