Matt Grzelcyk -- and father John -- announced as Beanpot Hall of Fame inductees

BOSTON -- Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk is heading into the Beanpot Hall of Fame. But he won't be the only enshrinee in 2023.

Heck, he isn't even the only Grzelcyk heading into the Beanpot Hall of Fame. The younger Grzelcyk will be enshrined along with his father, John, a longtime member of the TD Garden bull gang.

In what will be a first for the Beanpot, both Grzelcyks will receive their Hall of Fame award next week during a ceremony in between semifinal games on Monday, February 6, at TD Garden. They'll become the 59th and 60th members of the Beanpot Hall of Fame.

The younger Grzelcyk played four seasons at Boston University and made three Beanpot appearances, winning MVP honors after he scored the game-winning goal in the championship game over Northeastern in 2015. He was captain of that Terriers team, which won the school's 30th Beanpot title in 2015.

When Grzelcyk wrapped up his career at Boston University, where he amassed 26 goals and 69 assists over 125 games, it was off to the blue line for the Bruins; first in Providence and then in Boston. A third-round pick by the Bruins in 2012, Grzelcyk has appeared in 353 NHL games over his seven-year career with Boston.

Meanwhile, his father had a front row seat for it all, as part of the crew that flips the Garden ice to a parquet floor. "Grizzy" -- as John is best known as -- has been part of TD Garden's bull gang for 55 years, and said that seeing his son score that game-winner in 2015 is one of his top three favorite moments.

The puck will drop on the 70th annual Beanpot on Feb. 6 at TD Garden, with Boston College playing Harvard at 5 p.m. and Boston University taking on Northeastern in the nightcap.