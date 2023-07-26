Matt Brown reflects on friendship with Patrice Bergeron, his impact off the ice

NORWOOD - As the tributes to his triumphs pour in following Patrice Bergeron's bittersweet announcement to retire, one fan's most precious memories of the player are his actions off the ice.

"Someone of his caliber in your corner, checking in on you - it made those tough days that seem to come, far and few between," said Matt Brown.

Brown was just 15 years old when he suffered a spinal cord injury during a Norwood High hockey game back in 2010. One of his first memories in the days after that life changing moment - was encouragement from an idol, who would later become a friend.

Patrice Bergeron and Matt Brown Matt Brown

"I'd been in Children's Hospital a few days. I wasn't even really awake yet. When I came to there was a jersey hanging up in my room with a handwritten note; Telling me to be patient and stay positive. It meant so much," Brown recalled.

Matt Brown seems like the type of person who would have always found a way to help others. But he insists it was Bergeron's caring character and his commitment to Patrice's Pals, that later inspired the Matt Brown Foundation.

"We're about to cross the $150,000 mark on grants we've given out. We've played a role in three or four accessible vans. We got a standing frame for an individual, home renovations," Brown explained, of his mission born during the pandemic.

There would be many seasons and much success to come for Bergeron in their first meeting photo. But the same can be said for #3 beside him - an extraordinary example of courage, in the game of life.

"If you could tell the kid in that picture what he'd be doing now, I don't think I'd believe it," Brown said. "I'm very proud."