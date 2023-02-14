Matchmaking service uses personal touch to turn Boston singles into couples

BOSTON – For over 40 years, LunchDates.com has been a premier matchmaking service for turning Boston singles into couples.

This is not an app, the matchmakers get to know you.

"You know being on the app, swiping left and right, it's tiresome," Jill Vandor said. "People get ghosted, people get catfished. A lot of people like the fact of the confidentiality, they like the fact that they are outsourcing it."

If you are looking to find love, the service has a sit down with you.

"We interview all of our clients and we get to know them and at the end of the interview, usually a couple of people come to mind," Vandor said.

From there, they offer date coaching and some strong solid advice

"Just making sure that they are being the best version of themselves," Laura Kenney said. "Asking the right questions, telling the right stories and not talking about exes on a first date."

If and when that first date goes well, they are there to make sure there's no slippage when it comes to date No. 2.

"We are probably just as excited, if not more excited and we are going to do everything we can to help," Vandor.

Looking for love at any point in your life can be hard. LunchDates is in Boston to help, at whatever point you are at.

"And then there's people who are not in it to get married," Vandor said. "They are in it for their next chapter of life. They are looking for companionship and something to compliment them and that's all I could hope for, something that makes them happy."