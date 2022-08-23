Watch CBS News
Local News

Massive Mattapoisett fire was likely sparked during boat repair

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Mattapoisett boatyard fire sparked during gas tank replacement
Mattapoisett boatyard fire sparked during gas tank replacement 00:34

MATTAPOISETT - The State Fire Marshal says a massive boat yard fire in Mattapoisett was an accident and likely started when gas vapors ignited during a gas tank replacement on a boat.

The explosion and fire on Friday seriously injured the worker who was working on the boat. An online fundraiser said he has serious burns and a broken leg.

The fire was fed by winds of up to 25 miles per hour coming in off the water. The fire damaged six buildings, 47 cars and 14 boats.

"We're extremely fortunate that Friday's fire didn't cause more injuries or worse," said State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey.

It took more than 100 firefighters to put it out.  

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on August 22, 2022 / 8:40 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.