Massive Mattapoisett fire was likely sparked during boat repair

MATTAPOISETT - The State Fire Marshal says a massive boat yard fire in Mattapoisett was an accident and likely started when gas vapors ignited during a gas tank replacement on a boat.

The explosion and fire on Friday seriously injured the worker who was working on the boat. An online fundraiser said he has serious burns and a broken leg.

The fire was fed by winds of up to 25 miles per hour coming in off the water. The fire damaged six buildings, 47 cars and 14 boats.

"We're extremely fortunate that Friday's fire didn't cause more injuries or worse," said State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey.

It took more than 100 firefighters to put it out.