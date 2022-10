Massive fire burning at greenhouse in Sudbury

Massive fire burning at greenhouse in Sudbury

Massive fire burning at greenhouse in Sudbury

SUDBURY - Firefighters are battling a large fire at Cavicchio Greenhouses in Sudbury.

Residents in the area if Codjer Lane are being asked to close their windows so smoke doesn't get inside their homes.

Police asked people to avoid the area.

No other information has been released.