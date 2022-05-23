Watch CBS News
Massive fire at Methuen home may have been started by overheated lawnmower

METHUEN -- A massive fire that may have been started by an overheated lawnm ripped through a house in Methuen on Monday. 

More than half of the Woodburn Drive home appeared to be destroyed by 3:20 p.m. 

The fire department said all residents were able to get out quickly. While the official cause of the fire is still under investigation, the department says the fire was likely sparked from an overheating lawnmower that was parked underneath the shed.

The home is considered a total loss.

The house next door had parts of its siding damaged by the heat of the flames.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information becomes available. 

