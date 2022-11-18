MassDOT seeks public input on new Cape Cod bridge design

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TV

BOURNE - The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has big plans for replacing the Sagamore and Bourne bridges. On Thursday night, during a virtual meeting, they updated the public on their plans.

MassDOT is currently in the design phase of the project. They have three different renderings on how the bridges could look. One looks similar to the Zakim Bridge in Boston. The second looks like the current bridge set up, and the third is a simple causeway.

Renderings of potential new Cape Cod bridges MassDOT

MassDOT is looking for public input right now, and neighbors already have their own opinions.

"The one where the bridge comes over. We don't need a Zakim Bridge. We don't need fluff," laughed Elizabeth Taylor, a bartender at Bob O'Malley's Whaleback near the Sagamore Bridge. "Less expensive for the taxpayer and make it structurally sound. You don't need it beautiful because you are coming onto the Cape and everything here is beautiful."

"I think you want something nice going over what is the gateway to Cape Cod," countered Robert Lombardi, a patron at Bob O'Malley's Whaleback. "Both bridges are tough. They have to be redesigned. The rotary to the Bourne Bridge has to go. It has to be smoother flowing. I think there has to be a connector from the Bourne Bridge to Route 6 take people off the canal roads."

Reps for MassDOT say the current bridges will remain in place during construction. So far, they have no start time for construction or an estimated cost for the project. You can find a link to the virtual meeting HERE.