Funding secured for construction on Massachusetts highway in Cambridge and Somerville

SOMERVILLE - MassDOT has secured funding to begin construction on the McGrath Highway to turn it into a quieter, tree-lined street in Cambridge and Somerville.

The highway runs from Third Street in Cambridge to Broadway in Somerville. The initial plan is to demolish the overpass and replace it with a street-level boulevard with less lanes of traffic and more greenspace. This comes after a study showed the highway was overbuilt for the number of cars that use it.

"To beautify this area is a wonderful thing," said Tony, who lives in Somerville. "All the construction they're doing is great for jobs, it's great for scenery."

The project isn't set to begin until 2028 but Somerville City Councilor Matthew McLaughlin said the roadway has long affected the neighborhood, causing pollution and repeated traffic fatalities.

Rendering of McGrath Highway construction MassDOT

"This highway was never built for us; it was built so people outside of the city can drive over us," said McLaughlin in a statement. "My neighborhood is literally segregated from the city by walls and state highways. I am grateful that the Commonwealth is attempting to right this historic wrong."

Some neighbors said they're nervous the project will bring problems.

"How many nights they're going to keep me awake while they take down the overpass?" said Somerville resident Peggy Miller. "Three months ago, they were up there working on the overpass. I'm wondering why they spent all the time and money to fix the overpass if they're going to tear it down."

MassDOT said the completed project will mean safer roadways, more sustainable and resilient infrastructure and improved neighborhood connections. They'll take the next few years to refine the project to ensure it works well for both pedestrian and vehicle traffic.