MassArt, Wentworth lock down campuses after report of person with gun nearby

BOSTON - Two colleges in Boston locked down their campuses Wednesday afternoon following a report of a person with a gun nearby. The Massachusetts College of Art and Design and Wentworth Institute of Technology both sent alerts about a "campus lockdown in progress."

"If you are on campus, please stay where you are, lock doors and wait for ALL-CLEAR message," the alerts read.

Boston police told WBZ-TV that they received a call at 1:15 p.m. for a report of a person with a gun near MassArt at 621 Huntington Ave. A spokesperson for MassArt said a Wentworth student reported an armed person near a residence hall on the MassArt campus.

"The Boston Police Department was called immediately, is on the scene and controlling the investigation," the spokesperson said.

MassArt has canceled evening classes.

No other information was immediately available.