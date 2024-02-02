Watch CBS News
Local News

To Do List: Events to help you get out of the house and shake the winter blues

By Jordyn Jagolinzer

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

BOSTON – Looking to shake your winter blues? There are plenty of great ways to get out of the house this weekend around Massachusetts. 

WORCESTER WINTER FESTIVAL

If you have a case of the winter blues, you can beat them with a family-friendly day in Worcester for downtown's annual Winter Festival.

The third annual event takes place on Saturday and features ice skating, art activities, local food and even a 25-foot alpine slide. 

When: Saturday, Feb. 3, 12-3 p.m.
Where: Worcester Common Oval
Cost: Ice skate rental $6 per person, free under 5 years old

Click here for more information

WINTER BLUES SIP n SHOP

The Winter Blues Sip n Shop in Shrewsbury is sure to cheer you up with free raffle prizes, music, wine, and Valentine's Day goodies.

It's the perfect day to warm up, have some fun and shop local. Head to the Shrewsbury Country Shoppe Saturday from 3-6 p.m.

When: Saturday, Feb. 3, 3-6 p.m.
Where: Shrewsbury Country Shoppe
Cost: Free  

Click here for more information

REVERE BEACH WINTER WONDERLAND

It's a frozen wonderland at Revere Beach on Saturday.

Ice sculptures from world class artists take over waterfront square along with hot cocoa, local vendors and more.

Enjoy winter themed activities fit for the whole family from 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

When: Saturday, Feb. 3, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Where: Waterfront Square, Revere
Cost: Free

Click here for more information

First published on February 2, 2024 / 4:30 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.