To Do List: Events to help you get out of the house and shake the winter blues

BOSTON – Looking to shake your winter blues? There are plenty of great ways to get out of the house this weekend around Massachusetts.

WORCESTER WINTER FESTIVAL

If you have a case of the winter blues, you can beat them with a family-friendly day in Worcester for downtown's annual Winter Festival.

The third annual event takes place on Saturday and features ice skating, art activities, local food and even a 25-foot alpine slide.

When: Saturday, Feb. 3, 12-3 p.m.

Where: Worcester Common Oval

Cost: Ice skate rental $6 per person, free under 5 years old

Click here for more information

WINTER BLUES SIP n SHOP

The Winter Blues Sip n Shop in Shrewsbury is sure to cheer you up with free raffle prizes, music, wine, and Valentine's Day goodies.

It's the perfect day to warm up, have some fun and shop local. Head to the Shrewsbury Country Shoppe Saturday from 3-6 p.m.

When: Saturday, Feb. 3, 3-6 p.m.

Where: Shrewsbury Country Shoppe

Cost: Free

Click here for more information

REVERE BEACH WINTER WONDERLAND

It's a frozen wonderland at Revere Beach on Saturday.

Ice sculptures from world class artists take over waterfront square along with hot cocoa, local vendors and more.

Enjoy winter themed activities fit for the whole family from 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

When: Saturday, Feb. 3, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Where: Waterfront Square, Revere

Cost: Free

Click here for more information