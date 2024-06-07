Weekend To Do List: Strawberry Festival, Pride in the Park, and Festival by the Lake
BOSTON – It's starting to feel like summer in Massachusetts, and there are plenty of great ways to enjoy the warm weather this weekend.
Strawberry Festival in Topsfield
It's the sweetest time of year. Jam-pack your weekend with Topsfield's annual Strawberry Festival happening on Saturday.
The 55th event takes place on Topsfield's historic town common. Enjoy food, music, games and more than 60 artisan vendors. It's a day perfect for the whole family.
When: Saturday, June 8, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: Topsfield Town Common
Cost: Free
Click here for more information
Wakefield's Festival by the Lake
Wakefield's Festival by the Lake makes its return this weekend.
More than 100 New England crafters will take to the town common for the 43rd annual event by beautiful Lake Quannapowitt.
You can also shop local while enjoying music and food.
When: Saturday, June 8, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: Wakefield Town Common
Cost: Free
Click here for more information
Weymouth's Pride in the Park
Celebrate Pride Month in Weymouth with the fourth annual Pride in the Park.
On Sunday, June 9, eventgoers can head to King Oak Hill Park where there will be live performances, a DJ, dancing, treats and games.
When: Sunday, June 9, 1-4 p.m.
Where: King Oak Hill Park, Weymouth
Cost: Free