Weekend To Do List: Lunar New Year festival, boozy book fair, Celtic music festival

BOSTON – You can celebrate the Lunar New Year, grab some booze and a new book, or listen to Celtics music this weekend in Massachusetts.

Braintree Lunar New Year Festival

The third annual Braintree Lunar New Year celebration is taking place at Braintree High School.

With a vibrant market featuring local vendors, Asian cuisine and the traditions of the eye dotting ceremony and lion dance, it's a great way to get in on the fun and culture of lunar new year.

When: Sunday, January 19, 12-4 p.m.

Where: Braintree High School

Cost: Free

Click here for more information

Boozy Book Fair

Warm up with a good book and adult drink at the Word on the Street boozy book fair.

Book lovers 21 and older can see all the new books coming out in January at the event in Marlboro, taking place in partnership with Lost Shoe Brewing.

Grab a drink and discover your new winter read, all while re-living the book fair "buzz" of your childhood.

When: Thursday, January 16, 5-8 p.m.

Where: Lost Shoe Brewing and Roasting Company, Marlboro

Cost: Free

Click here for more information

Boston Celtic Music Festival

The 22nd annual Boston Celtic music festival takes place through the January 19 across Cambridge and Somerville.

The four-day event showcases Boston's deep music, song and dance traditions from Irish, Scottish, Cape Breton and other Celtic communities.

Tickets start at $25 for the weekend-long festival.

When: January 16-19

Where: Venues in Somerville and Cambridge

Cost: Starting at $25

Click here for more information