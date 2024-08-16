Weekend To Do List: Community concerts and learn to roller skate

BOSTON – If you're looking for something to do this weekend in Massachusetts, heading to a community concert or learning to roller skate could be great options.

Salem Jazz and Soul Festival

It's looking like a gorgeous weekend, so take in the beauty of Salem while enjoying a free outdoor music festival this Saturday.

The Salem Jazz and Soul Festival returns its 18th season. Music lovers can take in the oceanfront while listening to fantastic bands.

With special vendors, craft booths, a cider garden and more it's a day for the whole family.

When: Saturday, August 17, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Salem Willows Park

Cost: Free

Click here for more information

Rollerama

It's Rollerama at Kendall Common in Cambridge through September.

Guests can enjoy the pop-up outdoor roller-skating rink featuring food trucks and local wine and beer. Don't miss a special concert this Sunday featuring local musicians and take advantage of their roller skate lessons Sundays for the rest of the month.

When: Sunday, August 18 Learn to Skate 11 a.m., UnCommon Concerts 12:30-3:30 p.m.

Where: Kendall Common

Cost: Free

Click here for more information

Old Vienna Kaffeehaus Revival Concert

If you remember the Old Vienna Kaffehouse it's your lucky weekend. A concert will take place honoring the iconic music venue.

On Saturday, enjoy special performances to celebrate OVK's legacy and pay tribute to the 90s culture of live music. Don't miss it in Hopkinton from 1-9 p.m.

Be sure to reserve your spot online first.

When: Saturday, August 17, 1-9 p.m.

Where: Hopkinton (Location provided after RSVP)

Cost: Name your price

Click here for more information