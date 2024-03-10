Potentially damaging winds expected to start the week in parts of Massachusetts

BOSTON – Just as we dry out from heavy rain Saturday night into Sunday morning, we'll have to worry about gusty winds to start the work week.

Strong winds over eastern Massachusetts will subside Sunday, but another round will come in on Monday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for western Massachusetts starting at 8 a.m. Monday until 8 a.m. Tuesday and from Monday at noon to 1 a.m. Tuesday for central Massachusetts.

Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts 45-55 mph are expected.

While not in the advisory, even eastern parts of the state will still have strong gusty winds.

The strong winds could blow around unsecured objects and tree limbs could be blown down resulting in some power outages.

Monday is also going to be a chilly day with the wind making it feel colder.

Temperatures will start just in the 20s and low 30s for morning lows, with highs just in the low to mid 40s. The gusty winds will make it feel about 10-15 degrees colder.

Wind chills through the afternoon are expected just in the 20s and 30s.

The good news is, Monday is the coolest day of the week with a nice stretch of spring like weather after that.

Highs look to climb above average well into the 50s and even 60s by mid to late week.