Massachusetts residents enjoy mild weather ahead of storm arriving next week

SCITUATE - Saturday brought mild, spring-like temperatures, as residents got out to enjoy the nice weather before the cold returns next week, along with a possible storm.

"It's unreal, it really is," said Scituate resident Chris Lowd. "I got the moonroof open."

And Scituate residents know better than to think it's here to stay.

Many were out enjoying the weather on Saturday, others were busy preparing for the potential Nor'easter coming through on Tuesday.

"Prepare or repair is our neighborhood thing. Check the generator out and put the shutters down, move furniture and hope for the best," said Christa Griffin.

On Friday, the Scituate Emergency Management Agency issued a warning to residents, saying the storm forecasted to impact the town starting Monday evening and extending through the afternoon tide on Wednesday could result in moderate flooding and power outages.

"I do worry a little bit about it.Once in a while I call it a sleeper and something comes up ," said Griffin.

The Mill Wharf restaurant has been in Scituate for 40 years. They said when it rains hard, their parking lot floods.

"The water in the parking lot is waist-high. The restaurant is safe. It's on pilings and we've been here 40 years so we don't flood inside," said manager Ellen Kelly.

Rick Colvin, who lives on Edward Foster Road, is still cleaning up from the last astronomical high tide.

"The water comes over the seawall and flows into the marsh. We get people's trash cans, plants, toys," said Colvin.

Some residents said they are definitely concerned about Tuesday's storm as it relates to the seawall, which is crumbling in some areas.

"The seawall needs some help and there's a lot of discussion about it," said Griffin. "It affects the whole town. If this section of seawall goes, it goes right into the harbor."

Chris Lowd lives on Front Street and is not fooled by these unseasonably high temperatures. He knows another storm is brewing.

"Probably going to be a wintry mix," said Lowd. "It's going to be a typical February day, but this is not a typical day."