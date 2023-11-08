"Business is booming, until today," 3 charged with running sex ring with wealthy clients in Massachusetts, Virginia

BOSTON - Three people were arrested Wednesday for allegedly operating a high-end brothel network out of apartment complexes in Cambridge, Watertown and Virginia.

"This commercial sex ring was built on secrecy and exclusivity, catering to wealthy and well-connected clientele," acting U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Joshua Levy said in a news conference in Boston.

"They are doctors, they are lawyers, they're accountants, they are executives at high-tech companies, pharmaceutical companies, they're military officers, government contractors, professors, scientists. Pick a profession, they're probably represented in this case."

The three arrested - 30-year-old Junmyung Lee of Dedham, 41-year-old Han Lee of Cambridge and 68-year-old James Lee of Torrance, California - are charged with conspiracy to coerce and entice to travel to engage in illegal sex activity.

Han Lee and Junmyung Lee will be arraigned Wednesday afternoon in federal court in Boston. James Lee was arrested in California and will be brought to Boston for his arraignment. Levy said that, starting as far back as July 2020, the three operated multiple brothels in multiple states by enticing primarily Asian women to travel to Massachusetts and Virginia to be prostitutes.

They allegedly operated through two websites, reporting to advertise nude Asian models for professional photography at upscale studios as a front for prostitution.

The three rented high-end apartments in Cambridge, Watertown and eastern Virginia as brothels, prosecutors said. The rent for some were as high as $3,664 a month.

Appointments cost $350 to $600 an hour and were paid in cash, according to Levy. Investigators said clients had to fill out a form with their name, work information, email address, phone number and a reference before they could book appointments. Customers were then given a "menu" of options at the brothel.

"Business is booming, until today," he told reporters, adding that the investigation is far from over.

If convicted, each of the three could face up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact USAMA.VictimAssistance@usdoj.gov.