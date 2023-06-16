Massachusetts unemployment rate drops below 3% for May

BOSTON - The Massachusetts unemployment rate was at 2.8% for May, down 0.3 percentage points from April's 3.1%, according to the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development.

That unemployment rate is 0.9 percentage points below the national unemployment rate of 3.7%.

Massachusetts gained 5,700 jobs in May, slightly down from 5,900 in April. The largest private sector jobs were in Education and Health Services, Trade, Transportation and Utilities and Manufacturing.

Since employment hit a low in April 2020, Massachusetts has gained 704,100 jobs.