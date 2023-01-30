Mass Pike eastbound backed up for miles after morning rush hour crash in Brighton

BOSTON - The eastbound side of the Massachusetts Turnpike turned into a parking lot during rush hour Monday morning.

A two-car crash near the Market Street overpass around 6:30 a.m. forced State Police to shut down three of the four lanes on the highway.

There's no word yet on what caused the crash or if there are any serious injuries.

With only one lane of traffic getting by, eastbound traffic was backed up for miles. The drive time from the I-95 exit on the Pike in Weston to I-93 in Boston was taking about an hour.

The crash cleared around 7:20 a.m. but there were still residual delays.