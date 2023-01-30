Watch CBS News
Local News

Mass Pike eastbound backed up for miles after morning rush hour crash in Brighton

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Mass Pike eastbound backed up for miles after morning rush hour crash in Brighton
Mass Pike eastbound backed up for miles after morning rush hour crash in Brighton 00:22

BOSTON - The eastbound side of the Massachusetts Turnpike turned into a parking lot during rush hour Monday morning.

A two-car crash near the Market Street overpass around 6:30 a.m. forced State Police to shut down three of the four lanes on the highway.

There's no word yet on what caused the crash or if there are any serious injuries.

With only one lane of traffic getting by, eastbound traffic was backed up for miles. The drive time from the I-95 exit on the Pike in Weston to I-93 in Boston was taking about an hour.

The crash cleared around 7:20 a.m. but there were still residual delays.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on January 30, 2023 / 7:09 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.