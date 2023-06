Man walking along Mass Pike hit and killed by tractor-trailer

Man walking along Mass Pike hit and killed by tractor-trailer

Man walking along Mass Pike hit and killed by tractor-trailer

FRAMINGHAM – A man was hit and killed by a tractor-trailer on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Framingham Tuesday morning.

State Police said the man was hit on the eastbound side of the highway between the Route 9 ramps.

It is not yet clear why the man was walking on the Pike.

No further information is currently available.