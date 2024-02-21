Watch CBS News
Local News

Major delays expected after box truck crash on I-495, Massachusetts State Police say

By Matt Schooley

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

HARVARD – Major delays are expected for hours on Interstate 495 following a serious crash Wednesday on the Harvard-Boxboro line.

It happened on the Stow Road bridge around 11 a.m. on I-495 south.

Massachusetts State Police said drivers are asked to seek alternate routes. Cleanup will likely take several hours, state police said.

"Expect major traffic delays as recovery efforts are underway," Boxboro police added.  

7-1.jpg
A crash on I-495 in Harvard. Boxboro Police

A heavily damaged SUV was left in the middle of the road following the crash. A photo from the scene showed a box truck teetering on the guardrail with its rear wheels off the ground.

No one was hurt in the crash.

No further details are currently available. 

Matt Schooley

Matt Schooley is a digital producer at CBS Boston. He has been a member of the WBZ news team for the last decade.

First published on February 21, 2024 / 1:32 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.