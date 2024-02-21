Major delays expected after box truck crash on I-495, Massachusetts State Police say
HARVARD – Major delays are expected for hours on Interstate 495 following a serious crash Wednesday on the Harvard-Boxboro line.
It happened on the Stow Road bridge around 11 a.m. on I-495 south.
Massachusetts State Police said drivers are asked to seek alternate routes. Cleanup will likely take several hours, state police said.
"Expect major traffic delays as recovery efforts are underway," Boxboro police added.
A heavily damaged SUV was left in the middle of the road following the crash. A photo from the scene showed a box truck teetering on the guardrail with its rear wheels off the ground.
No one was hurt in the crash.
No further details are currently available.
