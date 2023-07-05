Massachusetts to send second crew of Firefighters to help fight Canadian wildfires

CARLISLE — A second crew of Massachusetts Wildland Firefighters will head up to Quebec on Wednesday to help fight wildfires.

The crew of 16 specially-trained firefighters will assist in battling over 70 wildfires that are currently burning in Canada.

The team will leave for Quebec at 9:30 a.m. tomorrow and is expected to return after two weeks.

On June 15, a crew of 11 firefighters was originally sent up to Canada to help fight the blazes in Quebec. They returned home on June 30.

"It's not only going to make sure that we're helping another province but from our estimation, also helping us get trained when we have instances here," said Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll prior to their June departure. "It's important work, whether they're doing it here or in Canada."