Massachusetts shoppers are waiting until the last minute to buy for Thanksgiving

Many shoppers are waiting to shop for Thanksgiving

BOSTON - With Thanksgiving coming this week, many shoppers are finding key ingredients for holiday favorites are missing from grocery store shelves.

Too busy to shop?

Kelly said she is supposed to make the green bean casserole this year.

"I am looking for green been casserole," said the Boston resident. "They don't seem to have the soup that I need."

Kelly is going to her sister's house for Thanksgiving and said she may have waited too long to shop.

"I'd like to show up with what I agreed to make," she said.

In 2022, grocery service Instacart said 38% of Thanksgiving shoppers waited until the last minute to buy food, and 25% of them said it's because they are too busy.

"It's not the best. I meant to start this earlier, but, you know, it happens. Life stuff gets in the way," said Kelly.

Cost-conscious shoppers

According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, popular Thanksgiving favorites - like turkey, sweet potatoes, frozen peas and pie crust - will likely be cheaper than last year, but experts said consumers may be hesitant to spend.

"Certain food items are still very expensive," said Boston University Professor of Economics Laurence Kotlikoff. He said the cost of living is increasing, and wages are not, forcing families to make tough choices about how to spend their money during the holidays. "Low-earning people ... aren't able to afford the great Thanksgiving feast they could have in the past. People are trying to make ends meet."

Shopper Zach Welker said he's cooking for two, hoping the head count keeps his grocery bill down.

"I'm getting some turkey, and I'm getting ingredients for a cake," said Welker.

