Shoppers flock to Massachusetts stores for last-minute Thanksgiving items

LEXINGTON – The Thanksgiving shopping frenzy was in full swing Wednesday.

At Wilson Farm in Lexington, thousands of turkeys were going out the door with a lot of last-minute pickups as the traffic line stretched down the street.

"We have people walking away with 30-pound birds. That's hard to store, so the later they can come the better," Lauren Wilson said.

There's a little procrastination on the menu for shopper Courtney Jackson.

"No choice. I was busy at work," Jackson said.

"Well, it's one day before, so in my mind that's not so last minute but it's definitely packed," shopper Domi Moreno added.

It was packed as well at Market Basket in Waltham with the cash registers in high gear as bags and bags of groceries headed out the door.

Shopper Stephanie Jean is expecting a full house.

"Oh yes, cooking for all my family. There's a lot, like 20 people," she said.

She's not alone, with some going right from the grocery store into the kitchen to start the prep work.

"Today. We start today," said Zolan Moran, who added she's lost track of how many people will be coming to dinner.

Petsi Pies in Somerville is going, going until all their pies are gone. It was first come, first served at the bakery.

"The cutoff today is as soon as we run out of ingredients which we're estimating in a couple of hours," employee Anne Dunn said.

For some, it's a strategic decision to brave the lines for the perfect pie.

"Typically the items are fresher when you shop last minute," said Nathas Jacquecine, who was buying a Petsi Pie for the first time.

For Ethan Contini-Field it's not Thanksgiving without it.

"Without pie, it's no Thanksgiving I would want to be a part of," he said.