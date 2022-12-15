Massachusetts taxpayers eligible for surplus refund checks should have their money now
BOSTON - If you think you are eligible for a surplus tax refund in Massachusetts and you don't have your money by now, you should call the state.
The deadline for people to be paid is Thursday, December 15.
About 3 million taxpayers in Massachusetts were expected to get back roughly 14% of what they paid in personal income tax for 2021, thanks to an obscure law passed by voters in 1986.
The state created a refund estimator to help taxpayers get an idea of what their rebate would be.
But, if you thought you qualified, and you didn't get a check in the mail or a direct deposit, you should contact the state's call center at 877-677-9727. It's open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information, visit the state's website.
