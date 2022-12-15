Massachusetts taxpayers eligible for surplus refund checks should have their money now

Majority of tax surplus refunds sent out in mail so far

Majority of tax surplus refunds sent out in mail so far

Majority of tax surplus refunds sent out in mail so far

BOSTON - If you think you are eligible for a surplus tax refund in Massachusetts and you don't have your money by now, you should call the state.

The deadline for people to be paid is Thursday, December 15.

About 3 million taxpayers in Massachusetts were expected to get back roughly 14% of what they paid in personal income tax for 2021, thanks to an obscure law passed by voters in 1986.

The state created a refund estimator to help taxpayers get an idea of what their rebate would be.

But, if you thought you qualified, and you didn't get a check in the mail or a direct deposit, you should contact the state's call center at 877-677-9727. It's open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit the state's website.