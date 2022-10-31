Massachusetts to start sending out tax refund checks this week

BOSTON - The state plans to send the first of its refund checks to taxpayers starting Tuesday.

Massachusetts is returning $2.941 billion in excessive revenue to taxpayers, thanks to an obscure law from 1986. The ballot question called "Chapter 62F" allows for tax rebates when the state budget is overflowing.

About 3 million taxpayers can expect to get a check in the mail or direct deposit (labeled MASTTAXRFD) for roughly 14% of what they paid in personal income tax for 2021, the Department of Revenue told WBZ-TV in a statement.

The refunds will be issued "on a rolling basis" over the next six weeks, through December 15. If you are eligible for a refund, you don't need to do anything to get it.

The state has created a refund estimator to help taxpayers get an idea of what their rebate will be.

A call center at 877-677-9727 is available to answer questions about refunds, but they will not be able to give you exact refund amounts.