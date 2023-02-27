Why isn't remote learning an option for Massachusetts students on snow days?

BOSTON - As we prepare for stormy weather this week and possible "snow days" home from school, some wonder why Massachusetts students don't log into remote classes.

In our series "Question Everything", we got some answers from experts. Other states, including New Hampshire, are using the same virtual learning tools they used during the pandemic on snow days.

Hampstead Superintendent Robert Thompson held a remote school snow day last week. "There is some practice that goes into sort of getting it right, but once you have it down, I think the benefits of this outweigh having to go to school longer in June," he said.

In Massachusetts, state education officials have ruled that out, saying it's a matter of equity. Some students don't have access to the necessary technology, and for some, online learning simply doesn't work.

"There are particularly some segments of the student population who really do need that interpersonal time," said Tom Scott, Executive Director of the Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents. "Children with special needs, students who may be English language learners, and others who do not find that that is a platform where they get sort of equal access of opportunity," he said.

In Worcester, school administrators have found a sort of compromise. Superintendent Dr. Rachel H. Monárrez says the district is offering online educational activities as an option for families. "Whether a snow day is one day, or we have a large storm and we have to close our schools for up to a week, we still want that opportunity for students to practice their learning," she said.