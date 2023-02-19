Watch CBS News
Massachusetts State Police trooper, Boston officers injured in overnight crashes

BOSTON – Two Boston police officers and a Massachusetts State Police trooper were hurt overnight during unrelated crashes.

The first crash happened around 11 p.m. Saturday on Route 195 in New Bedford. A state trooper was getting out of his cruiser to help a driver involved in a previous crash when he was hit.

The trooper was taken to St. Luke's Hospital and later released. The driver of the vehicle that hit the cruiser was hospitalized with minor injuries.

Police said they are working to determine if charges will be filed.

An unrelated crash happened around 3 a.m. Sunday near Walnut Ave. and Dale Street in Roxbury.

Two officers were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No further information is currently available.

February 19, 2023

