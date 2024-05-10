Mass. State Police recruitment Instagram account posts explicit song with video of high school trip

BOSTON - The I-Team uncovered a posting on a Massachusetts State Police Instagram account that used a song with racial slurs and talked about guns.

The video shows troopers from the Massachusetts State Police recruitment unit with students from Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School. The caption says they were on a trip to New York City. The rapper Ja Rule's song "New York" is playing in the background.

The song's lyrics include racial slurs and references to guns, drugs and killing. Released in 2004 it charted on the Billboard Hot 100. Parts of the song were featured on MATROOPER, an official recruiting Instagram account of the Massachusetts State Police.

The account says, "You can be a part of an elite organization. Join the Mass State Police family"

The posting was taken down and replaced with another one using the same video but with a song called "Summertime" by DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince.

The video caption says the trip was on Thursday and gave students interested in a career in criminal justice the opportunity to spend time with troopers and go out with the NYPD's marine unit.

State Police says song "not appropriately vetted"

In a statement Mass State Police told the I-Team:

"On Thursday, May 10, 2024, the Massachusetts State Police Instagram account shared a video to raise awareness about a community program designed to strengthen connections between youth and the MSP. The background song accompanying the video was not appropriately vetted before it was posted. After learning of the error, the Department immediately removed the post, and we apologize for sharing audio with offensive language."

The I-Team also reached out to Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School for comment, but we did not hear back.