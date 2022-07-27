State Police K-9 Frankie shot, killed during Fitchburg standoff
FITCHBURG – A State Police K-9 named Frankie was shot and killed during a standoff in Fitchburg Tuesday afternoon. It happened at a multi-family home on Oliver Street. The suspect apparently shot and killed himself.
State Police were attempting to arrest 38-year-old Matthew Mack who had warrants stemming from a shooting on July 21 in Fitchburg.
The State Police STOP team and negotiators made multiple attempts to get Mack to surrender peacefully.
At about 2:48 p.m., K-9 Frankie and his handler, Sergeant David Stucenski, attempted to arrest Mack when he appeared at a rear exit of the house. Mack fired multiple shots toward police, striking Frankie, police said. Mack then went back into the house. Sgt. Stucenski was not hurt.
At about 5:20 p.m., a State Police drone showed Mack dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot. State Police said no officers fired their weapons.
Frankie was rushed to Wachusett Animal Hospital in Westminster where he died. Troopers later escorted his body to a pet crematorium in Rhode Island with full honors.
Frankie was a decorated member of the State Police K-9 team. In 2017, Frankie and Stucenski were awarded the Medal of Valor during the Hanna Awards for Bravery. They were honored for capturing a hit-and-run suspect who opened fire on them in West Springfield.
"As K-9 Frankie did hundreds of times before, he placed himself between our members and a dangerous subject. However, today this resulted in his ultimate sacrifice, something we will forever remember," the State Police Association of Massachusetts said.
Frankie, a Belgian Malinois, would have turned 11 years old next month. He was a member of the State Police for nine years.
He is the first State Police K-9 killed in the line of duty.
"His sacrifice will never be forgotten," Colonel Christopher Mason said. "Frankie had every trait we seek in a good law enforcement officer, canine or human: intelligence, immense courage, and dedication to protecting the public. He was as loyal a partner as any Trooper ever had."
Frankie was the first K-9 to receive EMS emergency care made possible by Nero's Law, which was passed by Massachusetts lawmakers last year. The law is named for the K-9 partner of slain Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon.
"When one of our K-9s pass, our K-9s have a saying - 'free time,' Mason said. "It means these brave dogs who work so hard to protect the rest of us have earned their eternal peace. Free time and Godspeed, Frankie."
for more features.