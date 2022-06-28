State Police use infrared imaging to find suspect hiding on boat in West Falmouth Harbor

FALMOUTH -- Massachusetts State Police used infrared imaging to find a suspect on Sunday. The man was accused of threatening and attacking people on the beach near West Falmouth Harbor.

Falmouth Police said it started when Augusto Daros, 45, of Attleboro got upset that he needed a sticker to park at the beach.

"He was reportedly very agitated and threatened the lot attendant before he left the area. He returned later in the day and slashed a vehicle's tires, physically assaulted witnesses and threatened witnesses with a knife," Falmouth Police said.

State Police shared a video from their helicopter. It shows the harbor and then zooms in on a boat where Daros was allegedly hiding.

Troopers directed a boat with Falmouth Police officers to the suspect's location.

Falmouth Police said Daros was arrested and will be held until his arraignment at Falmouth District Court.

He faces a long list of charges including two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, two counts of assault and battery, two counts of threatening to commit a crime, intimidation of a witness, two counts of vandalizing property, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, and breaking and entering of a vehicle/boat at nighttime.