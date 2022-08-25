Watch CBS News
Local News

State Police responded to five fatal crashes on Wednesday

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

AMESBURY – Massachusetts State Police responded to five separate fatal motor vehicle crashes on Wednesday.

State police said they are leading investigations into fatal motorcycle crashes in Amesbury and Newburyport along with a car crash in Stoughton. Troopers also helped local police with fatal crashes in Falmouth and Leominster.

Kruise Herring Delgado of Lowell was identified as the motorcyclist killed in the Amesbury crash.

Delgado was attempting to speed through a tight gap between a tractor-trailer and Tesla on Interstate 495 North. Police said he may have struck the rear of the tractor-trailer, then the side of the Tesla.   

State Police did not release additional details on the other four crashes.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on August 25, 2022 / 11:22 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.