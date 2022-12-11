At least 70 crashes reported in Worcester as snow and ice cover roads

WORCESTER - Ice and snow covered roads led to several crashes throughout Massachusetts Sunday.

There were several accidents on the Massachusetts Turnpike as central and western Massachusetts got a few inches of snow.

Worcester was hit hard with police reporting at least 70 crashes there. Several people were hurt and there was property damage.

It’s a mess here in Worcester. At least 70 accidents reported.



Cars are sliding down hills, hitting parked cars. Tow trucks are struggling to keep up.

"Underneath the snow is really icy. It is hard for people just to walk on it, let alone cars and stuff," Worcester tow truck driver Nathan David told WBZ-TV.

Worcester instituted a parking ban beginning at 8 p.m. Sunday. During the ban, parking is prohibited on main streets, emergency bus routes and streets downtown. Municipal parking garages will be free to any vehicle until the ban is lifted.

In Newton, there were multiple car accidents, including one on Route 9 west near Chestnut Street.

Hey #newtonma use caution when driving. Especially on Rt.9 Westbound near Chestnut street. We have multiple car accidents going on. Use caution driving tonight and let our DPW crews get to work! It is officially snow season!!

In Merrimac, Route 495 Southbound was closed due to a crash, which seriously injured at least one person. The road reopened several hours later.

Massachusetts State Police advised drivers to plan for icy conditions, including leaving earlier, clearing cars of snow completely, taking it slow and wearing seatbelts.